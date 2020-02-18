Boy Scouts of America Forced to File for Bankruptcy to Deal With Sex Abuse Lawsuits
The Boy Scouts of America has been forced to file for bankruptcy following a surge in legal costs over its handling of sex-abuse cases. The Boy Scouts reportedly holds internal files that detail decades of allegations involving almost 8,000 “perpetrators,” and former scouts have come forward in recent months to identify hundreds of other alleged abusers. According to The New York Times, the bankruptcy filing may disrupt continuing litigation and set a deadline for when ex-scouts can pursue claims. “If you’ve ever considered coming forward, now is the time,” said Tim Kosnoff, a lawyer who works on Boy Scouts cases. Jim Turley, national chairman of Boy Scouts of America, said the organization was entering bankruptcy to help it compensate victims through a trust. “I want you to know that we believe you, we believe in compensating you, and we have programs in place to pay for counseling for you and your family,” he said. The move follows the lead of Catholic dioceses and USA Gymnastics, which have also entered bankruptcy protection after facing sexual-abuse lawsuits.