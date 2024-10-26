Social media users are looking to hit Jeff Bezos where it hurts amid claims that the billionaire and owner of The Washington Post overrode his publisher and had the newspaper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president pulled.

“#JeffBezos is disgraceful. I will no longer buy anything from #Amazon. #BoycottWaPo #BoycottAmazon,” wrote one social media user on X.

For no particular reason, I’ve decided to try to use Amazon principally as a search engine to find stuff that, whenever possible, I will then actually order or purchase by some other means. Again, for no particular reason. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 26, 2024

Another added, “This holiday season, @Amazon packages on your doorstep will mean only one thing: you are willing to support an authoritarian attack on our Democracy, rather than have a minor inconvenience. #BoycottAmazon #BoycottWaPo.”

Bezos bought WaPo for $250 million in 2023, reported the New York Times. Editorial insiders say the paper had an endorsement of Harris ready to go before it was killed by Bezos after the publisher reportedly fought “tooth and nail” to keep the endorsement rolling out as planned.

“The Washington Post’s decision not to make an endorsement in the presidential campaign is a terrible mistake,” wrote the newspaper’s most senior columnists in a statement published Friday. “It represents an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love, and for which we have worked a combined 218 years.”

Online, social media commentators posted about canceling their Amazon subscriptions and encouraging others to find alternative means and companies for online delivery.

“For those of you #BoycottAmazon check out @Walmart they have 99% of what you can get in Amazon & cheaper,” added one social media user.

“I have also just canceled my Amazon Prime membership. I will not support Jeff Bezos' enterprises after he interfered with WaPo’s editorial policy. #BoycottWaPo #BoycottAmazon,” wrote another.

Democracy dies in cowardice. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 25, 2024

Political strategist, lawyer and vocal Trump credit George Conway, who was married to Trump’s former political counselor Kellyanne Conway, told his 2.3 million followers on X that he plans to find alternative means as well.

“For no particular reason, I’ve decided to try to use Amazon principally as a search engine to find stuff that, whenever possible,” tweeted Conway. “I will then actually order or purchase by some other means. Again, for no particular reason.”

He pinned the following tweet to his profile, “Democracy dies in cowardice.”

I can’t describe how accustomed we are to the free delivery and our playlist on Amazon Prime. But we bit the bullet and canceled it.#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/hSRf3psWPt — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) October 25, 2024

If Jeff Bezos cowers before power, we the consumers should show him ours by staying off Amazon through the election. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 25, 2024