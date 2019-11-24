NOT GONNA TAKE IT
Andrew Yang Accuses MSNBC of ‘Suppressing’ Him
Andrew Yang doubled down on his criticism of MSNBC on Saturday, appearing on CNN to accuse the network of “suppressing” him and “ignoring” his campaign. His comments came shortly after he rejected an offer to appear on MSNBC and instead took to Twitter to demand an apology from the network for edging him out of 2020 coverage. “Americans tuned in to the debate earlier this week and they saw I got called on less than any other candidate–including candidates I am polling higher than–and the questions I did get had virtually nothing to do with the core ideas of my campaign,” Yang said in an interview with CNN. He said MSNBC had also “omitted me from over a dozen fundraising and polling graphics” and noted on Twitter that the network had called him “John Yang” on air at one point. “I’m not the kind of guy who takes offense easily but at this point you have to call it like you see it,” he said, adding that he’d like to know the “rationale” behind MSNBC “suppressing and ignoring me and my campaign for months.” Yang’s supporters took to Twitter to back him in calling out MSNBC, using the “#BoycottMSNBC” Twitter hashtag to air their grievances against the network.