Boyfriend of Alabama College Student Found Dead in Apartment Spurs Police Chase
‘DEVASTATED’
The boyfriend of a 25-year-old college student who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, Alabama authorities said Monday. Madison Shea Pilkington’s body was discovered by a concerned family member who had gone to check on her on Saturday, according to the Hoover Police Department. Investigators concluded she’d died “as a result of an assault,” the agency said Sunday. Pilkington’s boyfriend of less than a year, Cortez Lenarde Warren, was taken into custody following a police chase involving officers from at least three different departments. The 32-year-old man was arrested after pulling over on the side of the highway. An officer attempting to do the same was struck by a passing motorist, injuring both. Warren has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said. “[A]s you can guess we are all devastated,” an aunt of Pilkington’s wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to pay the student’s funeral expenses. “Thank you all for your prayers.”