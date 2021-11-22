Boyfriend Charged With Murdering Mom-to-Be Who Sent Ominous Texts Before Death

The boyfriend of a mom-to-be in Texas has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing the young woman after he found out she was pregnant.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, who is accused of shooting 25-year-old Cavanna Smith in the head last month and leaving her dead body in the middle of a Houston street. She was four-and-a-half weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harris County District Court.

Boyd, who went on the run, is unemployed and has no income, but is responsible for $250 a month in support payments for his four children, who range in age from 1 to 5, states a financial affidavit filed Friday. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday at 9:26 p.m. and is being held without bail.

“I’m glad that he’s been arrested,” Smith’s mother, Patricia Crockett, told The Daily Beast on Monday, describing her family as “very emotional and distraught” over Smith’s death. “Whatever happens to him, if justice is served, I’m glad. But it’s not going to bring my daughter back.”

Porscha Wilson, a public defender appointed to represent Boyd at his initial court hearing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boyd is accused of shooting Smith in the head on Oct. 6, the day after she got an ultrasound confirming her pregnancy.

“He was not happy and said he did not want any more children,” Smith’s sister, Brittany Wilson, told local ABC affiliate KTRK.

At approximately 6:42 a.m., Smith, a teacher working towards a master’s degree in criminal justice, texted a pin location to a friend with Boyd’s address, along with a message saying she was hoping Boyd would pay back some money he owed her.

“I’m at this location getting my money if anything happens to me,” Smith wrote.

A few minutes later, Smith texted her friend again, saying she’d been kidnapped.

“Why are you playing? Stop playing with me,” the friend wrote back.

“I’m not I’m in the back of Kwan truck,” Smith replied.

“Maaaan.. wtf he kidnapping you for?” the friend asked.

“He got my money and don’t wanna give it to me,” responded Smith.

Smith’s friend said she would come over to get her, but Smith had already stopped responding.

Moments later, a neighbor leaving for work spotted the two standing next to a white pickup truck “loudly arguing.”

“During the course of the argument, he observed the male shoot the female once, where she immediately collapsed,” the complaint states.”The male stood there for a moment before getting into the driver’s seat of the truck and leaving the location.”

A short time earlier, Smith attempted to flag down a passing truck driver for help, pleading with him to call 911. But the driver drove away after seeing Boyd holding a rifle, according to the complaint.

During an Oct. 21 search of Boyd’s home, detectives found a greeting card on the bedroom dresser, dated Oct. 3 and addressed to Boyd.

“Kwan, I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!” said a note inside, written in black Sharpie.

Next to the card was an Equate One Step home pregnancy test, showing two positive results, the complaint states. Detectives also found a pamphlet from a local clinic nearby, containing an ultrasound image dated Oct. 5, with the name Cavanna Smith.

Inside Boyd’s nightstand, investigators discovered a receipt from Academy Sports + Outdoors showing a Sept. 15 purchase of a Taurus GC2 9mm handgun, as well as 9mm and rifle ammunition matching the ammunition found at the crime scene.

Boyd’s uncle said he is shaken and confused by the charges facing his nephew.

“It’s just really out of character,” Kenneth Boyd told The Daily Beast. “I don’t know how this occurred. I don’t know, that’s just out of his character to me. And I don't know how it happened.”

Boyd is due to appear before a judge on Monday afternoon, according to court filings.