Paris Olympian Set on Fire by Boyfriend After Dispute
MARATHON RUNNER
Kenyan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei suffered burns to 75 percent of her body after her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, doused her with gasoline and set her on fire on Sunday following a dispute, according to the Associated Press. Ndiema reportedly poured a jerrycan of gasoline on Chegtegei, 33, setting the two of them on fire, according to Trans Nzoia County police commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom. “The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her,” Kosiom told reporters, according to the BBC. Kosiom added that the two were fighting about the land their house is on. Neighbors said that Cheptegei was walking home from church with her two children when Ndeima attacked her. Neighbors then rescued Cheptegei following the attack. Cheptegei is only a few weeks off of her performance at the Paris Olympics, where she finished 44th in the marathon.