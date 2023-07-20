Boyfriend Proposes to Woman Gored by Yellowstone Bison in Hospital
‘I SAID YES!’
The boyfriend of a 47-year-old woman gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park got down on one knee at the hospital she has been recovering in after his initial proposal plans went awry. In a Facebook post shared Tuesday, Amber Harris showed off an engagement ring on her finger and revealed her fiancé “had planned a beautiful marriage proposal this week on a natural bridge” until a bison attacked her. “I won’t be able to leave any time soon,” Harris wrote. “So my love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed last night and formally asked me to be his wife. Without any hesitation I said yes!” The soon-to-be bride suffered significant injuries to her chest and abdomen, including “7 spine fractures, bilateral collapsed lungs and bruising all over.” “Glory to God all my vital organs look good,” she said. Before she had to be airlifted to the hospital, Harris remembers spotting the “massive beast” about 50 yards away and watching “him drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would.” She said the animal then “got up on his feet and started walking then running towards us.” “Please pray for my healing.” Her fiancé has raised over $6,000 on GoFundMe to cover her medical bills.