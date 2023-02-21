CHEAT SHEET
Bozo Demands Ransom for Hollywood Sign From Wrong Cops
A man threatening to blow up the iconic Hollywood Sign with pipe bombs unless authorities handed over $10,000 in cash called the wrong Hollywood Police Department, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources say the would-be bomber made his ransom demands after inadvertently calling authorities in Hollywood, Florida, instead of Los Angeles. The law enforcement agency tipped off their colleagues in California who reportedly found the threat not to be credible. The 45-foot sign, which stands on Mount Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains, is under constant surveillance and protected by a security system.