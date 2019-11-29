Renowned Free Solo Climber Falls to His Death in Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
    Brad Gobright, 31, fell from a cliff face in El Portero Chico in Northen Mexico on Wednesday and suffered fatal injuries. The Californian free climbing legend was descending with a rope at the time of the accident according to fellow climber Aidan Jacobson, who survived after a bush broke his fall. Rock and Ice magazine described Gobright as “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.” He once held the speed record for climbing the Nose of El Capitan in Yosemite.

