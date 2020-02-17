Trump Campaign Manager Deletes Air Force One Photo After Realizing It’s From 2004
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager quietly deleted a tweet showing a dramatic photo of Air Force One taking off above a huge crowd after users pointed out that it was actually 16 years old, and the plane was carrying George W. Bush. Brad Parscale tweeted the 2004 photo, showing Air Force One taking off near packed stands at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, with the caption: “[Trump] won the #Daytona500 before the race even started.” It stayed online for about three hours, according to CNN, before Parscale apparently realized his error and took it down. The 2004 photo was taken by photographer Jonathan Ferrey who said: “I have a lot of talented colleagues photographing the Daytona 500 this year... I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started.” Parscale replaced his tweet using a slightly less striking photo from Trump’s actual arrival on Sunday, with the stands looking much emptier than they did in 2004.