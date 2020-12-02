Parscale: Trump ‘Would Have Won in a Landslide’ if He Showed Empathy on COVID
COULD’VE, SHOULD’VE
In his first interview since quitting the Trump campaign, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Tuesday night that the president’s coronavirus response likely cost him the election.
“I thought we should have public empathy,” Parscale said, adding: “People are scared. And I think if he would have been publicly empathetic, he would have won by a landslide. I think he could have leaned into it instead of run away from it.”
Parscale insisted that President Trump is “one of the most empathetic men when you are sitting right there with him” and called the president’s push to quickly reopen the economy a “policy error.”
The former campaign manager, who was demoted by Team Trump two months before a late-September arrest after his wife called police, also spoke about that incident during Tuesday’s interview.