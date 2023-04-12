Brad Pitt Accused of Leaving Hurricane Katrina Victims High and Dry—Again
‘ONE LONG NIGHTMARE’
Some New Orleans homeowners are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Katrina, thanks in part to what they say are the broken promises of Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation. The charity was forced to pay a $20.5 million settlement in 2022 after it rebuilt homes for residents of the Lower Ninth Ward, only for those homes to be riddled with structural defects. Global Green USA, another Hollywood-linked charity, stepped up to pay the settlement. As it turns out, it never had the money, leaving the residents stranded again. “I’ve never seen a situation like this, where there was a settlement that fell through because it was an insolvent party that proposed it,” Louisiana State University law professor William R. Corbett told The Hollywood Reporter. Pitt’s team denies responsibility, placing the blame on Global Green. For these Katrina survivors, it’s been nothing but missed expectations and failed promises. “This has been one long nightmare,” Albert Matthews said. “It’s been very stressful for all of us.” Matthews said his house was so poorly constructed that Make It Right built him two subsequent houses, both of which were also badly flawed.