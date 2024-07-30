Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Hurt in E-Bike Smash
HOSPITALIZED
Pax Jolie-Pitt is 20 now, but he may still be getting a talking to from his relieved mom after he reportedly crashed his electric bike into a car in Los Angeles while not wearing a helmet. According to TMZ, Jolie-Pitt was rushed to hospital for treatment amid fears he may have suffered a minor brain bleed. As it turns out, it doesn’t look like the injury was too bad and the report said he was being allowed to go home. It’s at about this point the worried parents, in this case Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, usually wade in with demands that their children never, ever leave home again without a helmet. The famous couple are estranged but no doubt both would like to have a word with their son about the vital protection offered by bicycle helmets, especially when the bike is electric powered. It’s not necessarily the law, as it depends on the class of e-bike in California, but parents worried about their kids can be very persuasive.