Brad Pitt Wins Supporting Actor Oscar, Dives Into Politics

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of washed-up stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood. Pitt already has one Oscar to his credit—he was a producer on 12 Years a Slave—but this is his first Academy Award in an acting category. He beat out Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, and Joe Pesci. In his acceptance speech, Pitt made a crack about the impeachment drama, saying, “They told me I have 45 seconds up here, which is more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. Maybe Quentin will make a movie about it and in the end the adults will do the right thing.”