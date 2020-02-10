CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Brad Pitt Wins Supporting Actor Oscar, Dives Into Politics

    STAR POWER

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

    Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of washed-up stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood. Pitt already has one Oscar to his credit—he was a producer on 12 Years a Slave—but this is his first Academy Award in an acting category. He beat out Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, and Joe Pesci. In his acceptance speech, Pitt made a crack about the impeachment drama, saying, “They told me I have 45 seconds up here, which is more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. Maybe Quentin will make a movie about it and in the end the adults will do the right thing.”