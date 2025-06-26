Brad Pitt’s Home Brazenly Ransacked by Burglars

Thieves scaled a fence and broke a window rob and ransack Brad Pitt’s L.A. home, according to NBC News.

Three suspects broke into Pitt’s home in the Los Feliz neighborhood on Wednesday and made off with an undisclosed amount of property, two law enforcement officials told the outlet. Pitt has been busy promoting his new film F1, which releases this weekend, and attended its European premiere in London on Monday. He wasn’t home at the time of the break-in.

A rep for the star did not respond to a request for comment.

Brad Pitt and Damson F1 co-star Damson Idris. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The A-list actor is the latest celebrity to have his L.A. home robbed this year, in what’s become a regular occurrence for the city’s rich and famous. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day, as was Elvis star Austin Butler’s L.A. home in March, and Anthony Anderson’s Encino home in May.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt attend the "F1" European Premiere in London. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last year, several other stars’ L.A. homes were similarly broken into, including Marvel star Simu Liu’s house and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s residence. Hawn said she and Russell had two break-ins within months of one another. The LAPD reported a decrease in property crimes in the city at the end of 2024, however.