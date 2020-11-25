Georgia’s Secretary of State: I Voted for Trump, Then He Threw Me Under the Bus
LIFE LESSON
Like many before him, Georgia’s secretary of state has learned very quickly that loyalty to President Donald Trump only goes one way. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Brad Raffensperger wrote that Trump betrayed him despite his unfailing support for the president. “By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election. We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections,” Raffensperger wrote. “This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost—my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.” The Republican has been bullied by Trump and his allies for refusing to play along with their voter-fraud conspiracy theories.