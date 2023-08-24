Raffensperger Ordered to Testify Against Mark Meadows in Georgia
THE PLOT THICKENS
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ sidebar legal fight just got more dramatic. On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was subpoenaed to testify at a Monday hearing into Meadows’ efforts to move his Fulton County prosecution to federal court, court filings show. Frances Watson, the chief investigator under Raffensperger during the 2020 election, was also called to testify. Watson and Raffensperger will be questioned about Meadows’ involvement in the alleged plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Their testimony is expected to center around Trump’s infamous phone call to Raffensperger, in which he urged him to “find” the votes he needed to win Georgia. Meadows clearly fancies his odds in federal court more than in Fulton County, as he’s been pushing for the federal court to dismiss his charges on the grounds that he was working for the federal government.