Tech CEO Arrested in Capitol Riot: It Was ‘Single Worst Personal Decision of My Life’
‘EXTREMELY POOR JUDGMENT’
The CEO of a data-analytics company who was arrested in the U.S. Capitol coup attempt apologized in a Friday statement, calling his participation in the breach the “single worst personal decisional of my life.” “In a moment of extremely poor judgment following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, I followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to see what was taking place inside,” said Brad Rukstales, CEO of Chicago area company Cogensia. “I was arrested for the first time in my life and charged with unlawful entry.” “Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington,” he added.
Rukstales has been placed on leave at Cogensia, Variety reported. “Those actions were his own and [and he was] not acting on behalf [of] Cogensia nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm. He has been placed on leave of absence while we assess further,” the company said Thursday.