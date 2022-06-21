Bradley Cooper Says He’s Been Mocked by Hollywood’s Elite for His Oscar Nods
‘The Nom’
Bradley Cooper says he’s been mocked for his Oscar nominations. Speaking on the “Smartless” podcast, Cooper revealed that a famous director asked him and an actress, who Cooper called a “dear friend,” how many nods they each had. After finding out the actress only had three while Cooper had seven, the director said, “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations? What is wrong?” Cooper recalled: “I’m looking at him like, ‘Bro, why are you such an asshole? Go fuck yourself.” At the same awards circuit party years earlier, Cooper says a “hero female actress” used a sarcastic tone while telling him he “deserved the nom” for Silver Linings Playbook, whispering the words “the nom” to him minutes later while passing him. “I remember like, what the fuck is this town?” Cooper said. The actor, who was nominated for a ninth time this year for his role as producer of Nightmare Alley, took himself to task for some of his own insecurity-disguised-as-meanness. He recalled a dinner with “Smartless” co-host Will Arnett in which he thought he’d been funny before Arnett told him he’d actually been a “real asshole.” Cooper said, “That was, like, the first time I ever realized that I had a problem with drugs and alcohol.”