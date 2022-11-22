Man Charged for Driving SUV Through Apple Store Says He Couldn’t Get Foot Off the Gas
CRASH COURSE
The man charged for driving his SUV into an Apple store in Massachusetts says he crashed because he couldn’t remove his foot from the gas. The driver, Bradley Rein, plowed his car through the Hingham Apple store, shattering the glass facade, killing 65-year-old Kevin Bradley and leaving 17 more hospitalized, authorities said. Rein told police he didn’t mean to drive through the store, but his foot got stuck on the accelerator, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Witnesses in the store described the crash as sounding like a “bomb going off.” Eight people remain in the hospital, according to prosecutors. Rein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.