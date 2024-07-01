Pattern Found in Brains of SEALs Who Died by Suicide: Hidden Study
Covered Up?
A stunning New York Times investigation has revealed that repeated exposure to blast waves in training exercises appears to be responsible for pervasive brain damage in Navy SEALs who died by suicide. Despite analysis on the brains of eight Navy SEALs who have died by suicide in the last 10 years, the findings remained unknown to SEAL leadership, highlighting a significant gap in communication within the military. The Times investigation, initiated by grieving families who donated the brains of deceased SEALs to a Defense Department lab, reported that the tissue samples exhibited distinctive damage that appeared to be linked to blast exposure. This exposure primarily stemmed from the SEALs’ own training and weapons use, not enemy action. The results suggest that rigorous training designed to enhance their performance may have critically impaired their cognitive function. Despite these crucial findings, SEAL leaders were not informed until the Times investigation brought them to light, the service confirmed in a statement to the newspaper. “We are trying to understand this issue, but so often the information never reaches us,” an unidentified Navy officer “close to the SEAL leadership,” told The Times.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.