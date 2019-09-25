CHEAT SHEET
POWER PLANTS
You Can Now Buy CBD From Brandless Thanks to a New Partnership With Plant People
There’s so much to love about Brandless—from health & wellness to kitchen utensils, stocking up on their price-conscious necessities is almost too easy. Now, they’ve added another must-have to the list: CBD. Brandless has partnered with Plant People to launch its offering with a range of high-performance hemp and herbal solutions. In honor of the partnership, which supports both companies’ combined vision for a wellness-powered future, Brandless is offering $10 off your CBD order of $50 or more (and free shipping!) using the code PLANT10.
New to CBD? Brandless is offering a few Plant People options to ease you in. For those in need of a more restful night, Drops+ Sleep will be your new go-to. Grown in the USA, Drops+ Sleep is a full spectrum, vegan extract with less than 0.3% THC that aids in relaxation and promotes rest. A 1oz bottle includes 60 servings available at regular or double strength—providing two full months of easier bedtimes. If catching Zzzs isn’t what you’re looking for, you can also explore a range of other drops, capsules, or topicals that will help you stay calm, ease discomfort, and promote relaxation. However you choose to add CBD to your lifestyle, Brandless and Plant People have you covered. Don’t forget to use the code PLANT10 at checkout for $10 off your CBD order of $50 or more, plus free shipping. | Shop at Brandless >
