Brandon Clarke Gets 25 Years for Slashing Insta Star Bianca Devins’ Throat
‘PAIN AND LOSS’
Brandon Clark was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for the July 2019 murder of Bianca Devins. Clark, 22, had gone to a concert in upstate New York with Devins, a 19-year-old internet personality, before he cut her throat and then his own, posting graphic photos of her corpse and his injuries to social media. She had graduated from high school just two weeks prior. He survived and later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had attempted to withdraw his plea, but the presiding judge blocked the move.
Kim Devins, Bianca’s mom, said at the sentencing, “Life without Bianca will never be the same, our family will never again be complete.” She said she would forever bear the “pain and loss” of her daughter’s death and urged the parole board to show no leniency for Clark, as he had demonstrated no remorse. Clark said at the sentencing, “I hate myself for what I did to her. I don’t understand how I could do something like that. It disgusts me.” Under law, the maximum time Clark could get before he’s entitled to go before a parole board was 25 years, however he could be kept in prison for life.