Duluth Man Confessed on Facebook That He Had Just Murdered Four Family Members
‘HORRID CHOICE’
A Minnesota man who posted a creepy missive on Facebook is suspected of a grisly quadruple murder before taking is own life. Police in Duluth say Brandon Cole-Skogstad suffered a mental-health crisis before writing, “I now make this post to say, I have made the absolutely horrid choice in not only taking my life, but the lives of my aunt ... my uncle ... and my two sweet, beyond angelic cousins,” on Facebook on Wednesday. An hour after the first post, he wrote, “Good bye now. I love you all.” Police then found the bodies of his aunt and uncle Riana and Sean Barry, along with their 12-year old and 9-year-old daughters, Shiway and Sadie, in their home, killed with a handgun while they slept. Cole-Skogstad’s body was also found in the house. Police first carried out a welfare check on Cole-Skogstad’s nearby home before going to the Barry residence. When they knocked on the door, they heard a single gunshot, which they believe was Cole-Skogstad ending his own life.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741