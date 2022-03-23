Man Arrested in Connection to Arkansas Car Show Shooting
BREAKTHROUGH
Arkansas State Police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday shooting at a car show in Dumas that killed one and sent 27 to the hospital. Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, was arrested upon his release from the hospital Wednesday morning and has been charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. His connection to the shooting was not immediately clear, and police have not disclosed a motive for the terrifying incident at the 16th Annual Hood-Nic, a charity event raising funds for children in the local community. Gov. Asa Hutchsinon called the shooting, which sent six children aged 19 months to 11 to the hospital, “a total disregard of the value of life.” “As the investigation continues, I will examine details to see if there are any steps that could have been taken to prevent this type of tragedy,” Hutchinson wrote on Twitter.