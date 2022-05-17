Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Baby in Face—Then Lighting a Cigarette
HORROR SCENE
A man has been arrested after witnesses claim they saw him punch a 1-year-old child in the face 10 to 15 times outside a Cracker Barrel in Lake City, Florida. Brandon Joseph Hampson, 27, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of cruelty to a child and a second-degree felony count of aggravated battery, News 4 Jax reported. An arrest report states that around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, a woman and her mother were in the Cracker Barrel parking lot when they heard a child screaming. They went looking for the source of the noise and saw Hampson dragging a child to a car and then slapping the child in the face. The witness said Hampson opened the car door and then threw the child into the front seat before repeatedly punching the boy in the face and head area up to 15 times. She says Hampson took a break from hitting the boy to light a cigarette and then proceeded to punch him. Officers reportedly spoke to the child’s mother, whose name is redacted in the report, who said she was in the bathroom at the time of the alleged assault. She says Hampson accused her of babying the child too much. The report states that Hampson told another officer he only spanked the boy but the officer who responded to the scene said the child had visible injuries including lumps on the top of his head, fresh scratch marks on his face and bruising. The report also notes that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Suwannee County on a misdemeanor charge.