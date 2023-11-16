Florida Lawyer Accused of Killing Dad Found Dead in Jail Cell
‘APPARENT SUICIDE’
A Florida lawyer accused of fatally shooting his own father earlier this year was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday morning, the suspect’s attorney and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Brandon Labiner, 34, was facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the July death of Paul Labiner, also a Boca Raton attorney. The younger Labiner “died by apparent suicide by hanging himself in the jail,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said, according to the Sun Sentinel. Labiner’s law license had been suspended by the Florida Supreme Court in April after his father filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that his son had filched $450,000 from his stepmother’s trust fund account. Three months later, Paul Labiner was found lying in a pool of blood outside his law practice, having been shot in the head, upper chest, and twice in the lower body. Brandon Labiner was indicted for the murder in October, and had been scheduled to appear in court later this month.