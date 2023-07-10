Minnesota Man Died in Freezer Hiding From Cops: Investigators
Last month, the body of Brandon Lee Buschman was puzzlingly found in a chest freezer in the basement of a Minnesota home. Now, investigators believe the 34-year-old climbed into the freezer himself to hide from police, according to preliminary reports. “Buschman was last seen by those present in the home fleeing from the upstairs area of the house due to a possible police presence near the residence,” Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar said Friday. “Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest.” It’s unclear how long Buschman was in the freezer, but it wasn’t running when his body was found. The home had its utilities cut off in April 2022 and was foreclosed in Feb. 2023, though cops said they believe the residence still had occupants inside. Police described the freezer as an “older model” that can only be opened from outside, making it likely that Buschman trapped himself when he climbed in. As a result, police are not suspecting foul play in the investigation of his death.