They Lost One Home to Fire—Then Floods Wrecked Their New House
‘FIRE AND RAIN’
A Mississippi couple has lost it all, again, at the hands of another elemental disaster. Ovis and Dave Pearson moved in to their new Brandon house just two months ago after losing their home of 34 years to a fire. But the Brandon area was assaulted by torrential rains and flash flooding that began Wednesday around noon, and the couple says they’re finding themselves in at least two feet of water. An emotional Dave Pearson explained to The Weather Channel that the pair put towels down to stop the water from rushing in, but it didn’t do much to help. “My daddy got up at midnight several years ago, and when he got up to go to the bathroom... his house was in four feet of water,” said Mr. Pearson, interrupted by Mrs. Pearson who added, “If his daddy can do it, we can do it.” “We’re tough,” he said.