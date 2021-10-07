Right-Wing Influencer Brandon Straka Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Charges
‘TAKE IT!’
One of the MAGA world’s most beloved attention-seekers has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Brandon Straka is a 44-year-old former New York City hairstylist who turned into a right-wing media darling ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections when he set up a campaign urging Dems to ‘#WalkAway’ from their party. According to The Washington Post, the influencer admitted that he recorded himself at the riot urging a crowd to snatch a riot shield from a police officer and shouting: “Take it! Take it!” Straka was also caught in his own footage telling a crowd to break into the building while he screamed: “Go! Go!” He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, which could see him face up to six months in prison, and signed a plea agreement in which he promised to cooperate by turning over evidence to help prosecute other rioters.