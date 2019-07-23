Ole Miss Student Arrested in Connection With Ally Kostial’s Death: Report

A University of Mississippi student has reportedly been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old sorority sister whose bullet-riddled body was found near a lake about 20 minutes away from campus.

Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old senior, was arrested Monday afternoon and is currently in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center, according to local news station WLBT. The arrest comes after Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, an Alpha Phi sorority sister and rising senior, was found by a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy during his Saturday morning patrol near Sardis Lake, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

It was not immediately clear what charges Theesfeld faces.

“She quite possibly was the nicest human being that I’ve ever met,” Anna Pasco, one of Kostial’s friends, told WMC. “It’s just hard for me because all I can think about when I see her face is what she went through, what she was thinking, what she was saying. It’s hard.”

According to her father, Keith Kostial, the sorority sister was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes on campus before she became “the victim of a homicide.”

Kostial was last seen Friday night outside a bar near campus. Surveillance footage outside the car allegedly shows the 21-year-old stopping at the bar door before going inside, turning around, and walking out of the camera’s view.

The 21-year-old’s roommates said she returned home around midnight, according to WLBT. At some point, Kostial left the house again, unbeknownst to her friends. It was not immediately clear why Kostial left her house.

On Saturday, one officer was completing his routine patrol at Buford’s Ridge, a remote area with a fishing camp both locals and college students frequent to ride their ATVs when the lake’s water is low.

There, according to authorities, the deputy found Kostial’s body, which had eight bullet wounds. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy previously told The Daily Beast that an autopsy for Kostial had “been requested” but the results have not been made public yet.

The University of Mississippi confirmed Kostial was studying marketing at the college’s school of business administration and minoring in management information systems. Set to graduate next spring, Kostial was a member of the school’s Alpha Phi sorority chapter and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.

The 21-year-old was also one of the founding members of the school’s golf club and served as its president, a school spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.

“From road tripping down to Oxford to being my Alpha Phi sister I will cherish all the memories we had together,” Kassidy Desnoyer, her longtime friend and sorority sister wrote on Facebook Sunday. “She was the brightest light and always had a smile on her face. She truly was a ray of sunshine.”

The school also confirmed Theesfeld is also a student, but did not provide further details. According to his Facebook, the 22-year-old is originally from Fort Worth, Texas.