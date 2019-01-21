Brandon Truaxe, Founder of Beauty Company Deciem, Dies

Brandon Truaxe, founder of Canadian beauty company Deciem, has reportedly died at the age of 40. “I can’t believe I am typing these words. Brandon has passed away over the weekend,” acting CEO Nicola Kilner wrote in an email reviewed by Vox. “We are all in disbelief and shock but I will be in touch again very soon.” Truaxe's company rose after its affordable skincare line, The Ordinary, became increasingly popular. Late last year, he was ousted as CEO of Deciem after he started posting erratic messages on social media describing how his company allegedly participated in “financial crimes.” He was also reportedly hospitalized for mental illness, although Truaxe denied the story was true—but admitted to using drugs like “mushrooms and crystal meth.” According to VICE News, Truaxe posted his address to his Toronto condo on Instagram and told his followers that he had been drinking tequila over the weekend.
