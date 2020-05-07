Lead Prosecutor in Michael Flynn Case Abruptly Withdraws
Brandon Van Grack, the lead prosecutor in the investigation of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, abruptly withdrew from the case on Thursday without explanation. Flynn, who has been trying to withdraw his guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, served just 24 days in the Trump administration. The move comes after President Trump last week said he would “certainly consider” bringing back the retired general into his administration, asserting that he is already in effect “exonerated.” His comments came after a federal judge unsealed FBI documents revealing conversations among officials contemplating whether their “goal” was to “get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”