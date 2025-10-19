Brandy Reveals Why She Abruptly Ended Concert
Brandy is sharing the details about what led her to cut short a concert with Monica in Chicago on Saturday night. The “Missing You” singer, 46, posted a lengthy statement to X Sunday afternoon after clips began circulating online of her walking offstage mid-song. “After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint,” she wrote. “Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.” The singer, who embarked on her first joint tour with her “The Boy is Mine” collaborator Monica earlier this year, went on to explain that she had “made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK,” but ultimately had to end the concert early. She also offered an explanation for the apparent mid-show technical difficulties that some fans discussed online, writing, “With having to make some adjustments and the show being so technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to connect sonically with the production.” The star apologized to her fans for cutting the show short, but assured them that she had recently consulted with a doctor and will be returning “stronger and more grateful than ever” to her planned concert in Indianapolis Sunday night. She also thanked Monica for “stepping up with such grace and professionalism.”