Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Brat’ Singer Charli XCX Ties the Knot With The 1975 Drummer

BRATILY EVER AFTER
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.19.25 7:49PM EDT 
George Daniel and Charli XCX during The BRIT Awards 2025
George Daniel and Charli XCX during The BRIT Awards 2025 JMEnternational/Getty Images

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, 32, married her partner of three years, The 1975’s drummer George Daniel, 35, in an intimate ceremony at London’s Hackney Town Hall on Saturday. In attendance were roughly 20 of the couple’s closest friends and family, including Daniel’s bandmates, sans frontman Matty Healy. Charli, who was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, first rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits like “Boom Clap” and “I Love It,” took the world by storm last year following the release of her sixth album, Brat, which spawned countless memes and viral moments, leading to the summer of 2024 to be dubbed “Brat Summer.” Daniel has performed with The 1975 since 2002, and has also worked as a producer, producing several songs on Brat as well as for other artists. Charli and Daniel, who have been longtime friends and collaborators, were first romantically linked in early 2022. The pair announced their engagement in late 2023.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Founder of Right-Wing Group Behind Project 2025 Dies at 83
BEYOND THE VEIL
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.19.25 11:49AM EDT 
Edwin J. Feulner, President and CEO of The Heritage Foundation, speaks at the media briefing to release 2008 Index of Economic Freedom study, which is published annually by The Heritage Foundation and The Wall Street Journal. This year Hong Kong has been ranked as the world's freest economy for the 14th consecutive year. Pictured at The Conrad Hotel in Admiralty. 15 JANUARY 2008 (Photo by Robert Ng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)
Edwin J. Feulner served as the president and CEO of The Heritage Foundation from 1977 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2018. South China Morning Post/South China Morning Post via Get

Edwin J. Feulner, the conservative mastermind who co-founded The Heritage Foundation, has died at 83. Based in Washington, D.C., the influential right-wing think tank is behind Project 2025, a controversial playbook for President Donald Trump’s second term. The details surrounding Feulner’s death are unknown, with multiple outlets reporting that he died Friday. He served as president of the foundation from 1977 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2018. He also served on the transition team of the first Trump administration. While Trump said he has “nothing to do” with the project, many of his second-term policies mirror the plans set out in the playbook, including his attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, Feulner later endorsed Mike Pence in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. “Ed Feulner was more than a leader—he was a visionary, a builder, and a patriot of the highest order,” Heritage President Kevin Roberts and Board of Trustees Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby said in a joint statement, Fox News reported. “His unwavering love of country and his determination to safeguard the principles that made America the freest, most prosperous nation in human history shaped every fiber of the conservative movement—and still do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Jennifer Love Hewitt Breaks Silence on Decades-Long Rumors of Rift With Former Costar
COMING CLEAN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.19.25 6:44PM EDT 
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt does not know what Sarah Michelle Gellar did last summer. In fact, she barely knows her at all. The 46-year-old actress, who rose to prominence in the ’90s on Party of Five, revealed to Vulture this week that she has not spoken with her former costar since the original I Know What You Did Last Summer came out in 1997. “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be,” Hewitt said of the decades of reporting on their long-running feud. “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” Hewitt added that she and Gellar “literally” have not talked “since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out.” The mid-’90s horror flick is the same film where Gellar met Freddie Prinze Jr., her now-husband of 23 years. (Hewitt played Prinze’s girlfriend in the film, while Ryan Phillippe played Gellar’s love interest.) “On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” said Hewitt. Hewitt is currently starring in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, reprising her role as Julie James alongside Prinze’s Ray Bronson. Gellar also makes a quick cameo, playing Helen Shivers. But rumors of the rift between Hewitt and Gellar were reignited after the two showed up for the July 14 premiere but did not pose together on the red carpet. Gellar, however, has also shut down speculation about any sort of clash.

Read it at Vulture

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Man Charged for Decapitating Seagull Over French Fry
CUCKOO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.19.25 2:19PM EDT 
seagull
seagull NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A grand jury has indicted a man in New Jersey on animal cruelty charges for decapitating a bird who stole a French fry from his daughter. Franklin Ziegler, 30, was on Surfside Pier at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Waterparks in North Wildwood last summer when the gull dove to grab the tasty bait. In a gross overreaction, Ziegler decapitated the bird and walked around the park with the carcass before asking staff for a trash bag. Onlookers called the cops. Ziegler allegedly became hostile with the officers showed up and was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 protects the gulls and other migratory birds by making it illegal to “pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, or sell seagulls.” Barry Fast, who has run Seagull Control Systems in New Rochelle for over two decades, told the New York Post that he deals with seagulls grabbing people’s food all the time. “Seagulls are flocking birds; they tend to colonize locations where they have a constant food source,” he said, adding that he receives two or three calls for help with seagull trouble per day.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
CHEERS
Davon Singh
Published 06.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
A bar top with three cans of Cycling Frog seltzer and a mug with a orange-colored drink.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.

Cycling Frog THC Drinks
See At Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
At Least 30 Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd Outside L.A. Nightclub
TRAGIC
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.19.25 12:37PM EDT 
An "unknown vehicle" is being taken away after it drove into a crowd in Hollywood in the early hours of July 19, 2025.
An "unknown vehicle" is being taken away after it drove into a crowd in Hollywood in the early hours of July 19, 2025. Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A night out on the town descended into an evening of horror for partygoers at a Los Angeles club after a car plowed into the crowds outside early Saturday morning. At least 30 people sustained injuries as a result of the incident, including seven who are now in critical condition. The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to determine whether the driver was under the influence or if the crash was intentional. The suspect was shot after the collision took place and was subsequently transported to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing surgery. A man who was inside the venue claims to have heard a “loud bang,” with many people ducking in the belief they had heard gunshots. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Mayor Karen Bass said. “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning. A full investigation into what happened is underway.”

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Unusually Behaving Moose Shuts Down Prime New York Hiking Trail
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.19.25 1:57AM EDT 
Moose (Alces Alces) in Alaska.. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)
Moose (Alces Alces) in Alaska.. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images) VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned hikers about the presence of a potentially dangerous moose near Tupper Lake. The moose’s unusual behavior prompted DEC staff to close the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest back in June. “The same moose continues to reside on or near the trail and continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors,” staff advised in a recent update. The trail remains closed to protect the animal, which is currently being monitored, but not responding to attempts to move it away from the trail. While rangers have been unable to determine the cause of the moose’s unusual behavior, they suspect it may have an underlying illness. The DEC advises hikers to take alternate routes given that moose are large animals and “can be dangerous if approached too closely,” although the department notes that this moose has not shown any signs of aggression.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Katy Perry Suffers Terrifying Sudden Plunge During Stage Stunt
AYE OF A TIGER
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.19.25 12:51PM EDT 
Published 07.19.25 10:21AM EDT 
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - APRIL 23: Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)
Katy Perry was performing “Roar” when the wire system keeping her mechanical butterfly above the crowd caused a sudden drop. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Katy Perry fans got a fright during the Friday night performance of her Lifetimes Tour in San Francisco. Perry was in the middle of singing her hit song “Roar” and flying several feet above the stadium on a mechanical butterfly when the contraption suddenly dipped, causing the audience to gasp. Visually shaken, Perry, 40, took a moment to collect herself before she continued to sing. In response to the incident, one commentator tweeted on X, “Katy Perry’s giant butterfly prop just malfunctioned mid-show and nearly took her out … she really said fight or flight.” The malfunction called to mind a similar mishap Beyoncé suffered weeks ago on her Cowboy Carter tour in which a pulley system holding her above the audience in a Cadillac began to tilt the singer at a dangerous angle. The singer had to stop the song and be lowered into the audience. After her show in California, Perry addressed the mishap on her Instagram story, posting a photo of her scared reaction to the sudden drop. Over the photo, she wrote, “Good Night San Fran,” People magazine reported.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Hit With ‘Unprecedented’ Netflix Ranking
ROYAL FAILURE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.19.25 1:35AM EDT 
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has gone down like a sunken soufflé. The Netflix original series’ dire viewer stats were revealed in the streamer’s semi-annual “What We Watched” report. Charting all the content fans had their eyes glued to over the first six months of 2025, With Love, Meghan came in at a paltry #385. The show has garnered just 5.3 million views since its debut in March, which is a pretty dismal number for an original series on the streamer. Ironically, Suits, the show that shot Markle to fame, earned 9.3 million views for its first season and ranked #151. With season one filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, the Duchess of Sussex’s second season is slated for a fall release, although a specific date has yet to be given. Having been released around the same time, the British drama Adolescence took Netflix’s top spot, with 145 million people tuning in. With Love, Meghan is just one part of the deliverables under a five-year deal the royal couple signed with Netflix to the tune of $100 million. Still, it did better than their other shows, Harry & Megan and Polo, which came in at #1764 and #3436, respectively.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on Paper
MAKE YOUR MARK
Scouted Staff
Published 07.17.25 2:20PM EDT 
Remarkable
Remarkable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.

With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.

Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet
See At Remarkable

Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.

Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Grammy-Nominated R&B Artist Dies at 46
FLY HIGH
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.18.25 9:58PM EDT 
Robbie Pardlo
Bill Tompkins/Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Robbie Pardlo of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High has passed away at the age of 46, TMZ reports. A representative for the singer confirmed that Pardlo passed away on Thursday, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, New Jersey. The family will be planning memorial services and tributes in the coming days and will share details with the public when they know them. City High found success in the early 2000s, particularly as a result of their song "What Would You Do?," which was produced by Wyclef Jean and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Shortly after the release of their debut album, the group disbanded, with group member Ryan Toby explaining, “We did a second album, it wasn’t as good as the first album, it was a little rushed. There was some turmoil in the group, the vibe and chemistry was off. We decided to walk away.”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
WATCH: Phillie Phanatic Brilliantly Trolls Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple
FIRST BASE
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.18.25 10:48PM EDT 
Phillie Phanatic
Caean Couto/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Not even a pair of furry, green Philadelphia Phillies mascots are letting the cheating Coldplay concert attendee and his fling forget their viral error. During a break in the action Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, a kiss cam honed in on several couples in the stands as the British band’s 2002 song “Clocks” played over the sound system. The camera then cut to the Phillie Phanatic, who was captured in a loving embrace with a blonde wig-wearing fellow mascot. Upon recognizing their avian selves on the big screen (yes, the Phanatic is a bird), the presumably not-an-official-couple couple hid their faces in shame, just like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the billion-dollar company’s head of human resources, did Wednesday night at a show outside Boston. The baseball team’s mascots weren’t the only ones on the kiss cam to make reference to the incident, which reportedly led to Byron and Cabot being placed on administrative leave and the company negotiating the terms of the former’s resignation. Moments later, one male Phillies fan proudly held up a sign reading, “This IS My Wife.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now