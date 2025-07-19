‘Brat’ Singer Charli XCX Ties the Knot With The 1975 Drummer
British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, 32, married her partner of three years, The 1975’s drummer George Daniel, 35, in an intimate ceremony at London’s Hackney Town Hall on Saturday. In attendance were roughly 20 of the couple’s closest friends and family, including Daniel’s bandmates, sans frontman Matty Healy. Charli, who was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, first rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits like “Boom Clap” and “I Love It,” took the world by storm last year following the release of her sixth album, Brat, which spawned countless memes and viral moments, leading to the summer of 2024 to be dubbed “Brat Summer.” Daniel has performed with The 1975 since 2002, and has also worked as a producer, producing several songs on Brat as well as for other artists. Charli and Daniel, who have been longtime friends and collaborators, were first romantically linked in early 2022. The pair announced their engagement in late 2023.