This Electric Razor Is Better Than Any Cartridge Razor I've Tried

Scouting Report: I’m done with cartridge razors. This electric razor not only gives me a closer shave, it is kind to my sensitive skin, too.

After more than a decade of shaving with a cartridge razor, I had to throw in the towel. My skin became irritated no matter how expensive the shaving cream, how sharp the razor, how clean my face. I worked out a system where I would shave once every three days and operate on the brink of skin discomfort, but my beard grows too fast and that burning sensation finally wore me down. Braun’s Series 7 electric shaver has proved to be the long term solution my sensitive skin and I had been looking for.

Braun Series 7 Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Braun’s razor is just as powerful as their more expensive Series 9, and delivers a shave that I can’t distinguish from what you get with a cartridge razor. It’s just now I never have to worry about skin irritation and can remove a monthly expense from my budget for a change.

I’ve been away from the electric razor game for a while, but I was still impressed with all the technology these tools come with today. Unlike other razors, this one has a 360 flex design that makes it easy to shave the contours of my face. It also automatically adapts its power output, so that getting the tricky areas, like right beneath my nose, is made simpler. The shaver cleans itself in the charging station with the press of a button, to make sure the blades are always hygienic, too. Best of all, a fully charged battery will last me 3 weeks, and the shaver is 100% waterproof and designed for wet and dry shaves, depending on your preference. I exclusively shave with dry skin and without gel, and have been so impressed with the quality of the shave I’m getting that I can’t help but regret the years I spent irritating my skin time after time.

What I was perhaps most impressed with is how well the razor lasted, especially in comparison to my dingy old cartridges.. The blades can be replaced, but have a lifespan that should stretch to more than 5 years. I’ve been using Braun’s razor for a couple years now and still haven’t noticed any drop off in quality. If your skin and your bank account ever needed to be unburdened of undue stress, now is the time. Braun has made a razor that not only gives me a closer shave, it makes my skin look and feel better, too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.