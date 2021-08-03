Brave Biles Wins Bronze in Return to Competition at Tokyo Olympics
TWIST-FREE
Simone Biles faced down her demons to return to competition Tuesday and walked away with a relieved smile and a bronze medal in what was likely her final Olympic outing. The 24-year-old Texan, performing third, put in a nerveless performance in the final event of the women’s program with a routine that included a series of piked flips and somersaults—but none of the twists she’s been struggling with at the Tokyo Games. Awarded a score of 14.000, Biles had to sit through the rest of the competition to find out whether that would be enough to secure a medal. The 16-year-old Chinese sensation Guan Chenchen grabbed gold with a score of 14.633, ahead of teammate Tang Xijing. It was Biles’ seventh Olympic medal, counting the silver she won in the opening team event despite dropping out after the vault.