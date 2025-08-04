At 84, Martha Stewart is often complimented for her complexion, and with good reason. “My skin is pretty fabulous,” she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview announcing the launch of Elm Biosciences. Stewart developed the skincare line in partnership with renowned dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, who is also credited with helping Hailey Bieber create her wildly successful brand, Rhode. At launch, the brand will offer a two-step routine, including a botanical extract-infused oral supplement and a serum with squalene and hyaluronic acid designed to boost skin cell lifespan. Stewart says she “religiously” uses the line. Still, when writer Ellen Gamerman asked Stewart if she receives in-office treatments, the mogul confirmed that she does. “I do what I call touch-ups,” Stewart said. “So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks.” As for neuromodulators, Stewart pointed to her chin and neck, explaining, “I only do Botox here.” The best part of the interview came in response to Gamerman suggesting that a skincare routine can be challenging to maintain, to which Stewart simply replies, “No, it’s not.” Touché, Martha. While the Elm Biosciences site is sparse on information, fans can sign up to receive news ahead of its September 17 launch.
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
Bravo Star Reveals Severe Facial Burns Following DIY Paralysis Remedy
Brandi Glanville tried playing the role of doctor—and immediately regretted it. In a bizarre TikTok, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, showed off the severe burns covering most of the bottom half of her face, which she sustained after attempting to treat her mysterious facial paralysis with Nair hair removal cream. According to Glanville, she was treating the cream as an exfoliant. “When I have an exfoliated face, it pisses ‘Caroline’ off,” she quipped, referencing her nickname for the parasite she believes is behind her condition. Though Nair’s website claims the product exfoliates skin while removing hair, it also advises customers not to use Nair on damaged skin and to perform a patch test before each use. Glanville’s gory video was the latest chapter in her two-year battle with an unexplained condition that left her face swollen and paralyzed. The mom of two tweeted last week that she was “finally getting answers” after visiting an infectious disease immunologist. In her Sunday TikTok, Glanville blamed her burns on having waited too long to remove the depilatory cream, but claimed her remedy did cause “Caroline” to move to a different part of her face. “Nair is the fountain of youth,” said Glanville, “But I overdid it.”
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s performance in 2019’s Marriage Story is helping to protect livestock from wolves, The Wall Street Journal reports. Audio from the explosive screaming match between the actors’ respective characters in the Oscar-winning film is being used by United States Department of Agriculture to scare wolves from cattle via a loudspeaker. Other deterring sounds include fireworks, gunshots, and AC/DC’s 1990 track “Thunderstruck.” A district supervisor in Oregon told the publication, “I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad.” The “wolf hazing” practice began in the area after 11 cows in 20 days were killed by the wolves. The loudspeakers are carried by drones that can detect the animals. Besides saving U.S. cattle, Driver and Johansson’s blistering argument in Noah Baumbach’s semi-autobiographical film about a deteriorating marriage also earned them Oscar nods for Best Actor and Best Actress. Supporting Actress Laura Dern took home the gold for her role as their divorce attorney in 2020.
Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman is standing by his girlfriend, fellow Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, after her arrest on domestic assault charges. Richardson, 25, was detained July 27 after allegedly shoving Coleman to the ground during an argument at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport. However, Coleman, 29, brushed off the incident at a press conference on Sunday, telling reporters he didn’t think Richardson should have been arrested. “I think it was a sucky situation all around,” said Coleman, who declined to press charges. “She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course … But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love.” The three-time World Champion said the incident did not impact his performance in Sunday’s U.S. Track and Field Championships. However, both he and Richardson had uncharacteristically poor performances. Coleman failed to advance to next month’s World Championships in any category, while Richardson, who has an automatic slot in the 100m race as the defending champion, failed to qualify in the 200m. “I know that it’s been a tough journey for her this year,” Coleman told reporters Sunday. “But she’s going to bounce back. She’s a human being and a great person. To me, she’s the best female athlete in the world.”
After living most of her life in the spotlight, Lindsay Lohan says decades of success have taken a significant toll. The Freakier Friday star, 39, sat down with The Sunday Times to discuss growing up in an era of constant paparazzi flashes and tabloid headlines, which made the star acutely aware of her every move being watched. At 12 years old, the actress was cast in Disney’s 1998 adaptation of The Parent Trap, skyrocketing her to Hollywood’s A-list. However, as Lohan entered her twenties, she became the poster girl for troubled child stars after being arrested for driving under the influence, theft, and probation violations. “I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was,” said Lohan, who is now married to financier Bader Shammas and the mother of a two-year-old son, Luai. She told The Sunday Times that her experiences impacted her parenting choices in order to protect her child. “They were terrifying moments I had in my life—I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”
A zoo in Denmark is asking pet owners to donate their pet rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and even horses to be fed to the facility’s resident carnivores. In a Facebook post, Aalborg Zoo promised that all animals would be “gently euthanized,” then used to mimic the natural food chain. ”If you have an animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us,” the zoo wrote. “The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as food. That way, nothing goes to waste—and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators.” The zoo also said it would welcome horses in need of putting down. While some slammed the initiative as “sick,” the appeal was generally well-received, with zoo deputy director Pia Nielsen explaining the practice is common in Denmark. “For many years at Aalborg Zoo, we have fed our carnivores with smaller livestock. When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones, etc. to give them as natural a diet as possible. Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanized for various reasons to be of use in this way.”
An adventurous hiker decided to take the path less traveled in the Italian Alps—and now will pay the price. The 60-year-old passed multiple signs indicating that the Ferrati Berti path, at an altitude of 8,200 feet, was closed due to landslides. The hiker, a Brit whose name has not been released, called for help later in the day after becoming spooked by falling rocks around him. “He said he wasn’t aware that the path was closed and didn’t see the signs,” said the head of the alpine rescue service in the nearby town San Vito di Cadore. Due to poor weather conditions, two helicopters were deployed, adding up to a hefty bill of €14,225 (or $16,500). Giuseppe Dal Ben, a regional health commissioner, urged tourists “to approach the mountains with respect and caution.” Record-high temperatures in the Alps have increased the number of rockfalls in recent months.
US fighter jets had to be scrambled twice Sunday to protect airspace over a Donald Trump golf tournament. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) placed Temporary Flight Restrictions over Bedminster, New Jersey—specifically over Trump’s course—while the president was visiting. According to Newsweek, NORAD begged private pilots to steer clear of the area, check for airspace closures, and ”familiarize themselves with updates to restricted airspace.“ NORAD posted information about the interceptions shared by the First Air Force, saying, “For the 2nd time this weekend, @NORADCommand fighters intercepted an aircraft violating restricted airspace over Bedminster, NJ. Flares were deployed during this intercept.” By the end of Sunday, the First Air Force said ”there have been seven TFR violations" near Bedminster, and again urged pilots to check their notices. The president was visiting the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where the White House bragged about his supposed golf prowess again, days after being accused of cheating at his course in Scotland. “Winning on and off the course,” the White House’s Instagram page bragged, showing a picture of Trump’s card at the course’s 2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship.
Denise Richards, 54, has been spotted back on the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid news of her divorce from Aaron Phypers. TMZ published photos of a camera crew filming Richards chatting up fellow housewives Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne, both divorcées, at Madre, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. Richards has not yet commented on her return to the reality TV show, and it is unclear whether she will be a permanent fixture in the next season or if she will only make a guest appearance. Richards starred in the Bravo show for two seasons until 2020, and started her own limited series, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, which was canceled just after news of Richards’ divorce broke in early July. Richards accused her estranged husband of multiple counts of physical and verbal abuse throughout their six years of marriage and filed for a restraining order in early July. She alleged that Phypers violated the order and stole her laptop to leak her nude photos. Phypers, who denied the allegations, then filed a police report against Richards for alleged vandalism, assault, and theft, and accused Richards of cheating on him.
Sprinter Kenny Bednarek shoved world champion Noah Lyles after Lyles bested him during a tense 200-meter final and the U.S. track championships over the weekend. Bednarek was leading the pack with about 10 meters to go, but then Lyles passed him and stared him down as he crossed the finish line first. Bednarek then shoved Lyles from behind, and the two men began arguing. Eventually, they shook hands and agreed to hash out their differences in private, but the tension carried into their post-race interview. “Just some personal stuff we’ve got to handle,” Bednarek said. “On coach’s orders, no comment,” Lyles told reporters. The 28-year-old is a three-time world champion in the 200 meters and won gold at the Paris Olympics in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters. Bednarek, 26, won silver in the 200 meters at both the Tokyo and Paris games. Over the weekend, he won his first national title in the 100 meters. The two men will have a chance at a rematch at the world championships in Tokyo on Sept. 19.