Bravo Reveals Where New Real Housewives Franchise Will Be Set

Buckle up, Rhode Islanders: the Real Housewives franchise is coming for America’s smallest state. Earlier today, Bravo announced it will expand its touchstone Real Housewives franchise with a thirteenth installment, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The Housewives empire launched in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, and has since expanded to include favorites like New York City, Beverly Hills, and Salt Lake City. Rhode Island will be one of 10 versions still running. There’s no information yet on when the new series will begin its run or which lucky Rhode Islanders have made the cast. But according to Bravo’s press release, the new series will follow “a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past… or each other.” So, exactly like every other Real Housewives installment, but somehow richer and most likely whiter.

