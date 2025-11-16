Bravo Drops First Trailer for New ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

The cast of Bravo’s newest addition to its iconic franchise, The Real Housewives, has been announced. The trailer for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was shown on Sunday, Nov. 16, at the BravoCon in Las Vegas by Andy Cohen. The new series will follow seven women— Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi—as they navigate their affluent lifestyles in the smallest U.S. state. “It kind of feels like this insular community where everybody knows each other [and] you can’t get away with anything,” Cohen told Deadline about the 11th addition to the franchise he executive produces. A familiar face, Dolores Catania—who also appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and won the third season of The Traitors—will be joining the cast as a friend. “It’s a blip,” one of the housewives says in the trailer about Rhode Island’s size on the map, adding, “but to us it’s the whole universe.” Season one of the show is set to premiere on Bravo in 2026.