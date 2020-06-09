Bravo Fires ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for Racism
Bravo has fired several Vanderpump Rules cast members for racist actions—including original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Former cast member Faith Stowers, the only black cast member when she recurred in the show’s fourth season, recently revealed on Instagram that the two women once reported her to police for a crime she didn’t commit. One day after various agencies cut professional ties with the women, Variety reports that both have been fired from the show. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, both of whom saw their racist tweets uncovered after the show’s eighth season premiere in January, have also gotten the ax.
Both women posted apologies for the incident on Monday.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Schroeder wrote, in part, “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.” Addressing Stowers, she added, “My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to [Faith] was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness.”
“I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” Doute wrote, adding later, “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”