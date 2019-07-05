JUST DO IT!

Bravo, Justin Amash—Now Finish the Job and Go Run Against Donald Trump

It took guts for the Michigan Congressman to announce he’s leaving Trump’s GOP. But now he has to take the next logical step.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Bill Pugliano/Getty

Justin Amash’s Fourth of July announcement that he was leaving the Republican Party delighted me. Now, he has one mission left (should he choose to accept it): It’s time he launched a third-party bid for president.

As the founding member of the Justin Amash for president fan club, I must admit that my motives are partly selfish. I just really want someone to vote for come November 2020.

Donald Trump (see his treatment of migrants on the border) is a non-starter for me. And don’t get me started on the 2020 Democrats (see their leftward lurch on abortion, guns, busing, single-payer healthcare, immigration, and socialism); they are trying their best to out-radicalize Trump.