Justin Amash for President: A Change Conservatives Can Believe In

As a conservative who has grave concerns about Donald Trump, I’ve arrived at an unavoidable conclusion: it’s time to draft Justin Amash for president.

My reasons are selfish. I’m not naïve enough to think he can win. I’m just looking for someone—anyone!—for whom I can, in good conscience, cast my vote.

Before we discuss why Amash is the right person for the job, let’s start with why I think this extreme measure is needed. There are no viable options currently available within the bounds of our binary, two-party system.