Bravo, NBC Accused of ‘Depraved Mistreatment’ of Reality TV Stars
‘VICTIMIZED’
Reality stars are coming after NBCUniversal and its subsidiary Bravo for allegedly subjecting them to “grotesque and depraved mistreatment,” according to a legal letter sent to NBC on Thursday and obtained by TMZ. Attorneys Bryan Friedman and Mark Geragos say they represent “a significant number of individuals” who have been “mentally, physically, and financially victimized by NBC and threatened with ruin should they decide to speak out about their mistreatment.” The letter listed a series of damning allegations, including “deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability” by depriving cast members of food and sleep, denying mental health treatment, and exploiting minors. Friedman and Geragos also claim NBC distributed “nonconsensual pornography” and covered up “acts of sexual violence.” The attorneys demand NBC preserve all existing documents and data relevant to its treatment of cast members and crew on its reality shows as the “clients are asserting rights that may result in litigation.” Reps for NBC and Bravo didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.