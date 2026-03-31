Bravo Reality Star Arrested for DUI

Below Deck villain Trevor Walker was arrested for felony DUI in Florida, just two months after he was booked for larceny. It is his second DUI since 2024; the first was a misdemeanor for which he was found guilty. The infamous Bravo reality star was charged early Monday morning with four offenses, including driving with a suspended license, a moving traffic violation, and a separate theft misdemeanor. He was released the following morning and is set to head to court next month, TMZ reports. Walker became one of Below Deck‘s most infamous cast members during his brief stint on the show’s fourth season, where he was fired by the ship’s captain after just four episodes. After the show, Captain Lee Rosbach said Walker was fired for “being a f--- up.” The star has never returned to the series. During his time on the show, Walker frequently clashed with his coworkers, was labeled “extremely offensive” by his crewmates, and often drank to excess. “Trevor is just way too full of himself,” Rosbach said following his departure. “Not enough room on that boat for anybody with an ego that size.” He is considered one of—if not the—worst crewmember in the show’s history. Following his 2024 DUI arrest, Walker was sentenced in May 2024 before his probation was terminated in February of last year.