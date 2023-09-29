Tom Sandoval Says He Was ‘Very Very Close’ to Suicide Amid #Scandoval
EVERYBODY HATES TOM
Tom Sandoval is far from finished sharing his side of the #Scandoval that took over the Bravoverse this spring. The Vanderpump Rules star’s brand new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, aired its first episode Thursday, and he graciously spent less than 20 minutes talking about how great his cover band is before plunging straight into the heavy stuff, according to Jezebel. Addressing the toll his own nine-year cheating spree being uncovered took on his life, Sandoval said, “It really was like living like a fugitive… The feeling of like, being wanted for like, a triple homicide.” Being the internet’s punching bag for weeks on end eventually sent him spiraling, Sandoval said, comparing himself to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died by suicide. “He was animated, energetic on the phone and literally days later, he died, he killed himself, and I could never understand why,” Sandoval said. “But when you get into that headspace, it’s like a domino effect ... Your ability to snap out of it goes away. There were some times where I felt very, very close.”