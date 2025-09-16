Brawl on Mega Cruise Ship Forces Return to Port

Shia LaBeouf had to apologize to his “mentor” and staunch Trump supporter Jon Voight due to their differing political views, after threatening to fight him. The two men, 39 and 86, appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s panned passion project, Megalopolis, but fell out during the process. Speaking to Mike Figgis for Megadoc, a documentary about the making of the film, LaBeouf said they read the script through five years prior, but between then and filming, “I had basically f---ed my whole life up.” He said he and Trump’s special envoy to Hollywood, Voight,“had a big fight on the phone where I told him I was going to come to his house and we were going to fist fight, and I hung up the phone,” adding “I didn’t speak to him for years.” The pair had been close for a long time, working together first on Holes in 2003 and then on Transformers in 2007; “He was like my mentor from a young age,” he said. According to Entertainment Weekly, it was a condition of Coppola’s that LaBeouf clear the air before filming began. “I was in the midst of doing my ninth step in this program I’m in,” he said, “and I had to go make amends to Voight because Voight’s politics and mine are very different. I love him very much.”
President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter from Australia who asked him whether it was “appropriate” that the president is enriching himself while in office.
Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for his state visit to the U.K., Trump was asked by Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist John Lyons whether a president in office “should be engaged in so much business activity” amid reports that Trump and his family have made billions since his return to power.
“Well, I’m really not. My kids are running the business. I’m here,” Trump replied before asking Lyons where he is from. “In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me.”
“You know your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell them about you. You set a very bad tone,” the president added in reference to Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, who is hoping to arrange an in-person meeting with Trump, but no date has been confirmed.
Trump then told Lyons to be “quiet” as he president tried to move on and take another question from the pool.
Before the testy exchange, the reporter had directly asked how much wealthier Trump is compared to when he returned to the White House.
“Well, I don’t know the deals I’ve made for the most part, other than what my kids are doing, they’re running my business,” Trump said. “But most of the deals that I’ve made were made before.”
“I’ve built buildings, like I’m building a building here,” Trump added, before pointing toward an area where he said he is planning to build a ballroom at the White House for an estimated $200 million.
In its annual Rich List update, Forbes estimated that Trump’s net worth has increased by $3 billion in the last year, putting him at his highest-ever valuation of $7.3 billion.
The president’s influx of wealth has been attributed to Trump and his family embracing cryptocurrencies and memecoins, including the World Liberty Financial token, which Forbes estimates has generated around $1.4 billion so far in sales on the open market. The Trump family reportedly receives about 75 percent of that revenue, which would amount to over $1 billion.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Trump family’s wealth ballooned by as much as $5 billion after trading opened on World Liberty Financial. The Journal added that the cryptocurrency, not the family’s real estate portfolio that includes hotels and golf resorts around the world, is now the most valuable asset for the Trumps.
In August,The New Yorker published a lengthy analysis estimating that Trump and his family will have enriched themselves by more than $3.4 billion by the end of his second term, including deals and investments that may never have materialized had he not returned to the White House.
This includes at least $320 million from his $TRUMP memecoin, which the president encouraged investors to buy as much as possible to be in with a chance to be invited to an exclusive gala dinner at his members’ clubs in D.C. in May.
After his clash with Lyons, Trump got into another heated exchange with a reporter, warning that his administration’s crackdown on “hate speech” in the wake of the killing of Charlie Kirk could target journalists.
A reporter from ABC News asked the president what he would say to critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s suggestion that treating hate speech as a crime amounts to an attack on free speech.
“They’ll probably go after people like you, because you treat me so unfairly,” Trump replied. “You have a lot of hate in your heart, maybe they’ll come after ABC.”
A fight aboard one of the world’s largest cruise ships forced the Royal Caribbean vessel to return to Miami on Monday night, with two taken to the hospital. Royal Caribbean’s “Wonder of the Seas,” which was the largest cruise ship ever built until 2024, said there was an “altercation” on the ship before it returned to Port Miami, where it was met by police and fire rescue personnel. The ship had left the port at 4:30 p.m. Monday for its four-day round trip through the Bahamas. A witness told local10 they saw people running to the pool area before the captain announced the return. Another witness shared photos of two injured people being taken off the ship on stretchers by officials. They reported seeing “about a dozen people” escorted off the vessel, with one being “quite angry.” The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said they provided care to adult guests onboard, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s own team. While it remains unclear what started the altercation and what transpired, a spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.” They labeled it an “ongoing investigation.” The two injured went to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for examination and treatment.
Friends fans can now enjoy a cup of coffee in a New York City shop inspired by their favorite sitcom. The coffee shop will replicate the hangout spot of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. There have been several pop-ups around New York; however, the first permanent location will open in Times Square in fall 2025. Paul Landino, executive at CenPer Holdings, told Variety that after the success of its first permanent location in Boston, his team believed New York City had the same appetite for the nostalgic experience. The shop will offer artisanal coffee drinks and Friends-inspired food items guided by Top Chef judge and James Beard Award winner Tom Colicchio. The cafe also will feature a replica of the recognizable orange sofa, merchandise, and take-home coffee blends. “This is about delivering an experience in the heart of Manhattan…step into a space that’s both nostalgic yet freshly reimagined,” Peter van Roden, EVP of Warner Bros, told Variety.
Stone-Faced Luigi Mangione in Court as Judge Tosses Top Charges
A New York judge has dismissed a pair of terrorism-related murder charges against Luigi Mangione, ruling that they were “legally insufficient.” The alleged assassin showed no emotion in images Tuesday from the Manhattan courthouse, where the judge delivered a blow to the prosecution’s case. News that Mangione’s harshest state charges had been dropped sparked cheers outside of the court. Mangione, 27, still faces a second-degree murder charge in New York for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as well as federal charges of stalking and murder through the use of a firearm—the latter offense making him eligible for the death penalty. Tuesday marked Mangione’s first court appearance in five months related to the December slaying. He has pleaded not guilty to all offenses, despite officials alleging that he was busted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with fake IDs, the murder weapon, and an incriminating journal still in his possession. “I finally feel confident about what I will do,” read one entry, according to authorities. “The target is insurance. It checks every box.”
Cameron Crowe shares Clint Eastwood’s prediction that Tom Cruise will be a legend in 100 years from now. Eastwood compared the actor to the megastar Paul Newman, whose acting career started in the 1950s. In an interview with The New York Times to promote Crowe’s upcoming memoir, The Uncool, he shared his prediction for Cruise, “Simple statements of what happened in a time in history, you’re going to read Tom Cruise’s name.” At a dinner party, Eastwood told Crowe, “In a hundred years, they’re gonna look back — that’s the career, Tom Cruise’s career.” He described Cruise’s work ethic and said he was “an absolute student” in whatever he does. And then there were the stunts. For nearly a decade, the world has watched Cruise hang from the side of a plane, skydive, or climb the world’s tallest building.
Golden Globe winner Patricia Crowley has died just days before her 92nd birthday. Her death was confirmed by her son Jon Hookstratten, an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment, who said she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. Sister of Broadway star Ann Crowley, she had her big break at 20 when she played a role meant for Audrey Hepburn in Forever Female, which earned the Pennsylvania native the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1954. Known best for her television work, she had America in stitches with her role as Joan Nash in NBC’s PleaseDon’t Eat The Daisies, and was also known for her parts in Charlie’s Angels, Port Charles, and The Bold and the Beautiful. In her six-decade career, she also did stints in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Twilight Zone, and played Emily Fallmont in season six of the soap opera Dynasty. A mother of two, she is survived by her husband of 40 years, film producer Andy Friendly. In a tribute on Facebook, ABC7 Eyewitness News entertainment reporter, George Pennacchio said, “She was such a lovely lady,” and that, “She always had a smile and a nice word! May she R.I.P.”
The wreck of a mysterious ghost ship lost under 10-foot waves in Lake Michigan has been found after half a century of searching. The F.J. King sank in 1886 off the coast of Bailey’s Harbor, Wisconsin, laden with iron ore, but conflicting reports from its captain and a watching lighthouse keeper have scuppered search efforts since the 1970s. Fishermen claimed to have netted parts of the wreck, but hunters still came up empty; it became a ghost. The case was cracked when a team of researchers, led by Brendon Baillod, from the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association and the Wisconsin Historical Society, located it on June 28, according to the Associated Press. Captained by William Griffin, the triple-masted King had been transporting ore from Escanaba, Michigan, to Chicago when it was lost off the Door Peninsula of Wisconsin. Griffin and crew made it off the 144-foot schooner and were picked up by a passing vessel, but while he thought they were around five miles off the coast, the lighthouse keeper thought they were far closer. Baillod and the team set up a two-mile grid around the area identified by the keeper, using side-scan sonar. They picked it up so quickly that “A few of us had to pinch each other,” Baillod said in an announcement Monday. “After all the previous searches, we couldn’t believe we had actually found it, and so quickly.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz launched his bid for re-election Tuesday, seeking a third term as governor in the 2026 election. Walz, who rose to prominence as the vice presidential candidate for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, announced his run in a campaign video posted on YouTube. Walz, 61, shared that while progress has been made during his term, more work is needed to make the state a place “where everyone has a chance to succeed.” “I’ve seen how we help each other through the hard times. And boy, we’ve seen terrible times this year,” he said. “I’m heartbroken and angry about the beautiful people we lost to gun violence. But it’s in these moments we have to come together. We can’t lose hope because I’ve seen what we can do when we work together.” The 61-year-old Democrat is seeking re-election in a state that has no term limits for governors, but historically has favored two terms. Republican Rep. Kristin Robbins and Scott Jensen have also launched their bid for the position. Robbins responded to Walz’s announcement on X arguing a third term under Walz would be “an unprecedented DISASTER.” Walz has served as the state’s 41st governor since 2019, succeeding Mark Dayton.
Smoked mummies 10,000 years older than the stereotypical bandage-bound specimens of Egypt have been found in a surprising part of the world. New research published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal focused on 54 Neolithic burials across almost a dozen sites, with “large numbers of samples coming from Vietnam and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and smaller numbers coming from the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia,” according to NBC News. The burials revealed human remains in tight, crouching positions exhibiting signs of having been dried over fire—a process that causes mummification through slow heating. On Tuesday, Professor Peter Bellwood of the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University and a co-author of the study, told the network: “We found that in southern China and Southeast Asia, there were many archeological sites that contain human burials that are between four and 14,000 years old.” He said the remains “belong to an original hunter-gatherer population that occupied Southeast Asia in Paleolithic times, and that continued in occupation in places like Australia and New Guinea through into current times.”