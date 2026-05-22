Brawling Parents Derail Kindergarten Graduation

A kindergarten graduation in Ohio descended into chaos after a dispute over seating allegedly spiraled into a violent brawl. Parents at the Queen of Apostles School in Toledo had gathered for the ceremony, where tensions erupted before it even began. Parent Craig Mays told local station WGTV the children were downstairs rehearsing while adults argued over chairs after one family began rearranging seating, blocking his child’s mother’s view. He said insults quickly escalated into violence. Police said a woman was arrested and charged with felonious assault after allegedly grabbing another woman by the hair and striking her head against a chair. The victim reportedly required stitches. Mays claimed the situation quickly snowballed. “I literally don’t remember anything,” he told the station, saying he was “sucker punched” before being knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked. School leaders called 911 and shut down the ceremony entirely. Mays, himself a kindergarten teacher, said the outcome was heartbreaking. “I couldn’t watch my daughter graduate today,” he said.

WGTV