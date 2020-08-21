‘Members of the Same Club’: 13-Year-Old Boy Recalls How Biden Helped Him Overcome Stutter
MUTUAL STRUGGLE
A 13-year-old New Hampshire boy delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday evening about how former Vice President Joe Biden helped him through his struggle with his stutter. Brayden Harrington met Biden, who has spoken numerous times about overcoming his own stutter, at a February campaign event, where Biden showed the boy how he makes public speaking easier. “Without Joe Biden, I would not be talking to you today. About a few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire. He told me we were members of the same club. We stutter,” Harrington said.
“He told me about a book of poems by [William Butler] Yeats he would read out loud to practice,” he continued. “He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud, so I did the same thing today.”