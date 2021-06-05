CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Brazil Captain Stands Up to Bolsonaro on Hosting Tournament
UNITED FRONT
Read it at Daily Mail
The captain of Brazil’s soccer team is publicly speaking out against a plan—pushed by President Jair Bolsonaro—to host the Copa America tournament in the COVID-ravaged country. Casemiro was blocked from airing his opposition at a Thursday press conference but on Friday said the Brazil squad was united. “It’s not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It’s everyone, including Tite,” he said, referring to the team’s manager. Brazil has been recording tens of thousands of new COVID cases a day, while only 11 percent of the population has been vaccinated. The tournment is scheduled to start June 13.